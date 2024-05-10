What Did Buster Skrine Do? Former NFL Star Is Allegedly on Run From Police in Canada After Major Scandal

The former NFL cornerback, Buster Skrine, is currently facing legal trouble in Canada. He has not only raised the eyebrows of the fans but also the Canadian police lately. He removed his ankle monitor and failed to appear in court.

The 35-year-old athlete, who was already facing 15 charges, also added another one by not being present in court. But the list doesn't end there, as he faces an additional charge for violating the conditions of his bail.

Manhunt for ex-NFL Player Buster Skrine in Canada

The former footballer has been accused of fraudulent activities, including deceiving multiple banks to the tune of over $100,000. Skrine’s modus operandi reportedly included using counterfeit checks to open accounts. In that process, he also claimed to be a former NFL player.

After opening these accounts, he likely withdrew funds before the fraudulent nature of the checks was discovered, according to the authorities. This claiming scheme continued for a long period, approximately nine months.

Skrine was initially granted bail on April 9 over the recruitment of wearing a GPS ankle monitor. However, he failed to attend his scheduled court appearance on May 6th. Authorities have confirmed that his ankle monitor is no longer transmitting. The whole incident raised concerns about his whereabouts and compliance with legal proceedings.

Former NFL star Buster Skrine Evades Police’s Eyes

Skrine's professional football career spanned over a decade, beginning with his selection as a fifth-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Throughout his tenure, he played for various teams, including the New York Jets, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, and Tennessee Titans.

After amassing considerable earnings exceeding $40 million over his NFL career, Skrine announced his retirement from professional football in July 2022. Right now, his future is at stake due to the extreme actions he has taken lately. Let us know in the comment section what your thoughts are about this situation.

