Channing Tatum Vs Jenna Dewan's Legal Battle Complicates As Actor Opposes Ex-Wife’s Request For Separate Trials; DEETS

Stars Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their split in 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage. Now, after six years of divorce proceedings, Channing Tatum has made it clear he wants to finalize their split once and for all.

Court documents obtained by ET show that on May 2, Tatum filed a response to his ex, Jenna Dewan's, Request for Order. In his response, he opposed her request to bifurcate the trial concerning "the characterization and division of the Magic Mike intellectual property." Let's take a minute and find out more about the alleged legal spat between the two regarding their divorce proceedings.

Details about the former couple's divorce proceedings

Channing Tatum, opened up and stated that the duo's divorce has been pending for over five years. During this time period, he tried to make efforts to settle all issues in this matter without litigation, which included countless settlement proposals, attending multiple mediations, and having his attorneys prepare numerous drafts of a proposed judgment. Although some issues seem to be resolved, matters regarding finance and money remain unresolved.

Tatum further added that the petitioner continues to delay resolution and provides one reason after another for why this case cannot be settled, He further accused in his court-filed declaration and said, "I believe that the petitioner's RFO is another delay tactic to prolong the resolution of our financial settlement." Adding, "I request the Court deny Petitioner’s RFO and set trial dates on all issues in this matter."

Furthermore, Tatum also addressed Dewan, potentially seeking spousal support from him at trial, telling the court that he does not believe the request is appropriate as the duo were married for less than 10 years, have already been separated for more than five years, and Dewan has since become engaged to Steve Kazee, and they are currently expecting their second child together.

What does Jenna Dewan have to say about her ex Channing Tatum's claims?

In response, a rep for Jenna Dewan tells ET, "Is Channing really calling Jenna a 'liar' for trying to get back an asset that he effectively stole from her in clear violation of California family law?" Furthermore, the source added that these false narratives against her are nothing but the same sort of emotional abuse and gaslighting she has been facing for the last couple of years.

Owing to the tension between them, the source concluded saying that regardless of whether Channing chooses to do the right thing, Jenna is confident that the law and the facts are on her side, and she hopes this will soon come to a proper and honest conclusion.

