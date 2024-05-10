Islam Makhachev Claims He Has 'Something Special' Planned for Dustin Poirier Fight at UFC 302: Details Inside

UFC Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is currently in his prime, and he has been dominating the lightweight division for a long time; this summer, Makhachev is gearing up to make a return inside the UFC octagon.

Dagestani-bull will lock horns with former interim UFC lightweight champion Diamond Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, pay-per-view; the event is set to take place on Sunday, 2 June 2024, at Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey, United States of America.

Dustin Poirier is gearing up to enter the octagon once again and vie for the championship title, marking his third and likely final attempt in the UFC. The opportunity arose for Diamond after he successfully halted the ascent of Benoit Saint-Denis, a promising contender in the Lightweight division, during their clash at UFC 299.

Poirier is best known for his striking ability, and Islam Makhachev is best known for his wrestling and ground game.

Previously, while discussing his situation with Dustin, Islam Makhachev claimed that the fight with Diamond was going to be an easy one for him. Islam Makhachev gave an interview to Good Guy and Bad Guy, where he talked about facing Dustin Poirier and his training.

Dustin said, "Brother, I can honestly do many things because every time when Dustin Poirier fights for the champion, somebody chokes him. Now I have to prepare something special. And we did in the gym; I have something special for the next fight."

Dustin Poirier Ranks Islam Makhachev above Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dustin Poirier is all set to take on Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 for the UFC Lightweight Championship as he chats with MMA Hour Show, discussing the skills of Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Dustin mentioned that the abilities of Islam are more of a threat to him than Khabib Nurmagodeov's, "I think Islam's submission game, jiu-jitsu wise, is a little more versatile than Khabib's."

"Khabib had some chokes that he did really well, but Islam is putting himself in, you could say, bad positions, going for armbars. Maybe he loses a position, but he trusts his wrestling to get it back. I think Islam is a little bit more of a threat jiu-jitsu-wise and in scrambles, but I think his striking is better than Khabib's."

