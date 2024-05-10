Inside Mahesh Babu’s massive home gym: Personalised photo wall to equipments- it's a Lion’s den

One of the key aspects to any actor, or certainly a star’s longevity in the film industry, is his fitness or health. As a result, it becomes increasingly important for actors to maintain a healthy lifestyle despite busy shooting schedules. That’s exactly where home gyms come into the picture. Not only do home gyms save time for actors but also offer the utmost privacy and flexibility for workouts.

While speaking about actors with immaculate fitness, it is certainly hard to ignore actor Mahesh Babu, known for his radiating looks and lean body physique. But how does he do it? Today, we attempt to take a peek inside his home gym to understand the method behind the actor’s madness and how his workout place looks like. His gym as a wall that has his photo on it.

A glimpse into Mahesh Babu’s home gym

Mahesh Babu trains with his cute fur trainer

Giving us a glimpse into his gym, Mahesh Babu captured an adorable moment with his dog Snoopy. In his caption to the post, he wrote, "No rest days!! When you have the cutest trainer counting your reps!!"

From the pictures, Mahesh could be seen hitting it hard at the gym lifting some dumbbells on the weight bench as his dog offers company. Among the pictures shared by Mahesh Babu of his home gym, this particular post offers a clear picture of the gym’s interiors, the various machines, and the subtle color palette of the floor and the walls.

Mahesh Babu gives major ‘Arm’ goals in this B&W PIC

Sweating it out in his home gym is once again, Superstar Mahesh Babu. This time around, Mahesh showed off his chiseled left arm and pumped-up chest as he wrote in his post, “Nothing is ever black and white when it comes to hard work… shaping it up!!”

Mahesh Babu shows off his stretching game in this ‘Super Stretch’

As much as it is important to muscle up, Mahesh understands that it is equally important to cool down after a workout with some post-workout stretches. In the actor’s own words, “The super stretch!! Opens the hips, spinal column, and shoulders at the same time. Movement is medicine.”

Mahesh Babu embraces the burn, feels the gains!

Taking things a notch higher, Mahesh Babu ditched the weights for this workout, using a machine to train his arms. In his caption, he wrote, “Embracing the burn, feeling the gains!”

Mahesh Babu’s Saturday sizzle set

Ever wondered what Mahesh Babu’s Saturday looks like? Giving us a taste into his Saturday workout, Mahesh Babu shared a video on his Instagram, going hard at the gym. In his caption to the post, Mahesh wrote, “My Saturday sizzle set!! With my favorite skill mill finisher!”

Further adding on about his workout set, Mahesh revealed his reps, “1-minute landmine press. 1-minute kettlebell swings. 1-minute skill mill run.”

Mahesh Babu shines in yet another ‘ARM’ day workout

Mahesh Babu really seems to be a fan of Arm workouts, with the majority of his gym posts featuring his arm workouts.

Maybe we can get a glimpse into his leg day soon? One can only hope.

So, what do you think about Mahesh Babu’s home gym and his impressive workouts? Do let us know in the comments below.

