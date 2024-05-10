When Peter Jackson's documentary series The Beatles: Get Back premiered on Disney+ in 2021, it provided fans with a new perspective on the age-old debate surrounding Yoko Ono's role in the breakup of the Beatles.

Contrary to the prevailing misconception by fans since the release of the 1970 documentary Let It Be, the extensive footage showcased in Get Back suggested that Ono wasn't to blame.

Let It Be and The Beatles: Get Back both reveals that Yoko Ono didn't break the group

Paul McCartney even said in an interview that he was okay with John Lennon's girlfriend being around the studio; he thought it was nice.

Now, the original Let It Be documentary is streaming on Disney+, and fans can watch a restored version for the first time since the 1980s. And guess what? There's no evidence in this movie either that Yoko Ono caused the Beatles to split up! Instead, it seems like the problems were between McCartney and George Harrison.

It's not like people really thought the mean things said about Ono were true. But some might have expected to see something in Let It Be that made her look bad. However, there's only one scene where the director makes it seem like she doesn't belong there, even though she's just sitting quietly while Lennon and McCartney sing together. The movie mostly shows McCartney and Harrison arguing.

After watching Let It Be, it's clear that McCartney and Harrison were the ones with issues, not Ono. The documentary showcases that Lennon and Ono stayed out of the fights and were happy together. McCartney even complained to Lennon about Harrison, showing that the problems were between them.

Later revelations from Jackson's Get Back documentary shed further light on the strained relationships within the band. Footage reveals that Harrison was so frustrated with McCartney that he temporarily quit the band during recording sessions at Twickenham Studios.

Despite this, the band convinced Harrison to return and complete the album. The documentary didn't show this, Peter Jackson revealed to Decider that, “They didn’t want him to show George leaving the group. […] He couldn’t put that in, but he filmed it.” However, it's clear from what it did show that McCartney and Harrison weren't getting along.

The 1970s documentary on the Beatles - Let It Be is currently airing on Disney+.

