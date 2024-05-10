It seems like Rubi Rose is on a tweet-deleting spree. However, once on the internet, it's there forever, especially in the era of the going viral culture. Similarly, her now-deleted tweet where she claimed about lying to NFL players about her age to have s*xual relationships in talks on the surface internet.

Rubi Rose deletes tweet claiming she lied to NFL fans to have s*xual relationships

In a 2019 interview, Rubi Rose opened up about her dating history in a conversation with Vlad TV taking well-known names like Travis Scott and 21 Savage has resurfaced online. While she revealed some of the men she dated in the past, including a fling with Scott when she was “younger”, a tweet regarding her claiming to lie about her age to be with the NFL player has come to light.

An X profile with around 14.4k followers as of this writing posted a screenshot of her now-deleted tweet from 2014. The X post by the American rapper read, "Sometimes you have to lie about your age when it comes to NFL players." The screenshot by the user has now reached around 276k people.

Meanwhile, this is not the first tweet which she has allegedly deleted. As per what Kossyderrickent came to know, a tweet from the same year was deleted where she wrote she met Future one night. “So I met Future last night.” However, none of them ever talked about it in public. They do have a song together called Whole Lotta, released in 2020.

Rubi Rose seemingly confirmed dating comedian Druski

Recently, Rubi Rose appeared to be confirming her romance with comedian Druski. The rapper shared a steamy clip of them cuddling and sharing kisses.

She captioned the post with, “My f**king baby.” Their romance rumor started when the 29-year-old shared an Instagram photo with her on April 21.

