Laapataa Ladies: Will Phool open Kalakand shop or Jaya become an entrepreneur? Movie’s cast discusses sequel’s plot

Kiran Rao recently returned to the director’s seat after almost a decade with her film Laapataa Ladies. The comedy-drama which was released on March 1 starred Nitanshi Goel as Phool, Pratibha Ranta as Jaya, and Sparsh Shrivastav as Deepak Kumar. It opened to massive appreciation, so much so that the cinemagoers are already demanding a sequel. What does the cast think about it?

Will there be a sequel to Laapataa Ladies?

This answer only time will give but the cast of Laapataa Ladies do have some ideas for the sequel. In a recently shared video by Netflix India’s Instagram account, the three leads alongside Ravi Kishan were seen discussing the plot of the movie’s second part if ever made.

The brainstorming started with Sparsh suggesting, “Deepak will go to study because all the men in that house are watchmen. Dadda is a watchman. My brother is a watchman. So he will also be a watchman. But I hope if there’s a sequel, Deepak will also go to study.”

When Nitanshi added, "I hope Phool and Deepak study together," to this, Sparsh quipped a name, "Let's call it Laapataa Gentleman."

The Maidaan actress wondered what it would be like if her character Phool opened up a Kalakand shop in her in-laws' village. “Deepak will also support Phool," Sparsh added. When the host asked if Nitanshi’s character would make Manju Maai her business partner, she quickly said, "Absolutely."

Ravi Kishan arriving in the conversation praised Manju Maai’s character played by Chhaya Kadam who in the movie gives shelter to Phool when she gets separated from Deepak. He was heard saying, “Such a bright and beautiful woman. She is not weak.” The cast then went on to wonder what will Jaya's future look like.

Pratibha Ranta while answering this said, “I think she will give awareness to many people about agriculture (or) she will be an entrepreneur.”

Laapataa Ladies is currently available to stream on Netflix and enjoys an IMDb rating of 8.5/10. Pinkvilla’s review of the film read, “Kiran Rao has delivered an all-timer; a film that will always be remembered only for the right reasons.”

