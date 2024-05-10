Dwayne The Rock Johnson, known as The People's Champion in WWE, appears to be not people's favorite anymore, at least according to the recent trend on the internet, where many people have been claiming that he is rapidly losing his followers on Instagram. Currently, The Final Boss still has an impressive 397 million followers, making him the most followed American man on the platform.

A video claims The Rock’s follower count is declining

A recent video on the YouTube channel Sunny V2 has claimed that The Rock's follower count is in decline, and the video has gone viral, amassing over a million views in less than 24 hours.

The narrator of YouTube channel Sunny V2 was quoted as saying, "The world's fakest celebrity ever has for the first time seen a fall in Instagram followers. But the biggest contributor might be his endless list of lies on everything from his movie earnings to fast food consumption."

The reasons for The Rock’s loss of followers

The aforementioned video explains why The Great One's popularity is declining on Instagram. The eagle-eyed fans have caught him lying on numerous occasions on social media.

For example, he claimed in 2017 that he never went to In N Out Burger until his ladies requested him to go there, posting a picture with the staff of the burger place. However, five years later, he claimed that he was having In N Out Burger and fries for the first time, posting a video of his cheat meal.

A couple of weeks after the release of his movie Black Adam, Dwayne stated that the movie made a profit of $52-72 million, and he backed it up with a linked article as evidence. However, Sunny V2's video said many other sources dismissed the claim, and The Rock's shared link carried false information.

Additionally, The Rock once stated that he consumed 6000 to 8000 calories a day to keep his physique in check. Fitness expert and coach Greg Doucette rejected the claim, calling him a liar, which was shown in this YouTube video.

Last but not least, when The Rock returned to WWE earlier this year, he joined the board of TKO Group. Shortly after the appointment, Cody Rhodes announced that The Rock would challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 instead of him, drawing strong negative reactions from the fans, with the video turning out to be WWE's most disliked video on YouTube. All these factors might have contributed to the decline of his Instagram followers.

