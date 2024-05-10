Indiana Pacers Injury Report: Will Tyrese Haliburton Play Against Knicks on May 10?

The Indiana Pacers are in trouble against the Knicks in the conference semifinals after losing the first two games. To add more stress to their fans, star player Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report before the game.

Tyrese Haliburton will be looking to continue on his game 2 form when the Pacers play the Knicks in game 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. As he attempts to win his first championship with the Pacers, the former Sacramento Kings player averaged 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 10.9 assists per game during the regular season.

Will Tyrese Haliburton Play Against the New York Knicks Tonight?

The status of Haliburton (back) is listed as questionable ahead of the Knicks' Game 3 on Friday. Since Game 4 of Indiana's first-round series, Haliburton has been listed as "questionable" due to a back ailment; however, since he hasn't missed a game, he feels much more probable.

Haliburton was abysmal in game 1 of the series but came back strongly in game 2 but that wasn’t enough to rescue the Pacers as they went 2-0 down in the series. The former Sacramento Kings scored 34 points, collected 6 rebounds, and provided 9 assists. The Pacers will be hoping that he continues this form or gets even better as the Pacers will have home court for game 3. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Can Haliburton Lead the Pacers to a win in Game 3?

Haliburton tried his best in game 2 but that wasn’t enough as the supporting cast for the Pacers failed to come up good. Haliburton can’t lead the Pacers on his own as the Knicks are a solid team on all fronts. The likes of Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam will have to step up big time to win game 3 for the Pacers and keep the series alive.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'We Never Had the Ball': Tyrese Haliburton Spills Beans on Infamous Brawl With Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks