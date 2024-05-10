Allu Arjun congratulates uncle Chiranjeevi on Padma Vibhushan win, says, "Thank you for making us proud''

Megastar Chiranjeevi seems to be on cloud 9 after receiving Padma Vibhushan for his immense contribution to Indian cinema. The prestigious award was presented to him by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Today, his nephew and actor Allu Arjun extended his heartfelt wishes to the actor by sharing a sweet note on his social media. Read to know more!

Allu Arjun congratulates uncle Chiranjeevi on his big win

The legendary actor Chiranjeevi was honored with India's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan on Thursday. He received the award from President Murmu in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The grand ceremony unfolded at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

Taking the opportunity, actor Allu Arjun took to his Instagram account to congratulate his uncle Chiranjeevi on his big victory. Sharing a heartfelt note, he wrote, ''My Heartfelt Congratulations to Chiranjeevi garu for being conferred with prestigious honor, #PadmaVibhushan. This is a moment of immense pride for all of us. Thank you for making us proud."

Take a look at the adorable note below!

On a related note, Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan also posted pictures and video extending his pride and immense love for his father. Sharing a post, he wrote,'' Congratulations dad. So proud of you.''

Chiranjeevi had flown down to Delhi to receive the Padma Vibhushan Award with wife Surekha, son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana.

Allu Arjun on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is busy with the most awaited pan-India movie of the year, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The movie has an impressive cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, and Prakash Raj among others. After the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise, the second part of the movie is set to go on floors on August 15 this year.

