‘That’s What My Life Has Been The Last Couple Years’: Lainey Wilson Announces New Album Titled Whirlwind

Singer Lainey Wilson recently announced her fifth album Whirlwind depicting her life’s journey through good and bad phases. She posted a new album on her social media handle on May 9, Thursday. Furthermore, she spoke to Musical Chart magazine about her fresh new album.

Lainey Wilson announces her upcoming new music album

Country singer and songwriter Lainy Wilson shared a recent post on Instagram that shows the cover of her new album Whirlwind.

"That’s what my life has been the last couple years. I hope this record brings peace to your 'whirlwind' and wraps its arms around you like it did me when I was writing and recording it. August 23. Pre-order and pre-save it now!" she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

According to People, a press release that was released said that Lainey’s album is "a daringly honest look into the country star's life and journey around the globe.”

"Whirlwind is an innovative and grounded extension of Wilson’s signature sound. Bridging together a diverse yet sonically cohesive collection of songs, the record bends genres while remaining true to the singer’s Western roots," an excerpt from the press release mentioned.

Moreover, Wilson’s new album Whirlwind will feature her stories based on her "highs, lows, and in-betweens."

The Watermelon Moonshine singer expressed her excitement saying, “I am so excited to finally announce Whirlwind. This album has been a long time coming and I can’t wait for the world to have this body of work in their hands soon.”

Wilson further stated in the press statement that her new chapter of music is the most cathartic and personal piece of art she has ever made. The singer said she hopes that this record brings some peace to one’s whirlwind and wraps its arms around her beloved country fans like it did for her.

Recently, the famed music artist’s documentary film Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country will be streamed by the Hulu platform on May 29, Wednesday.

Lainey Wilson reveals about her new album’s cover story

The Country’s Cool Again singer shared her new album’s cover story with Billboard on the following day, this May.

Lainey told Billboard, “Whether I’m running into somebody and they’re saying, ‘Man, your life has been a whirlwind,’ or whether the word’s coming out of my mouth, or I open a book and see the word ‘whirlwind,’ it just seems to be surrounding me."

Wilson added, “Whirlwinds cause turbulence that cause chaos. But at the end of the day, you figure out how to come back to the center.”

Meanwhile, Lainey Wilson is a one-time Grammy-winning singer who is well-known for her hits Smell Like A Smoke, Dirty Looks, Never Say Never, Heart Like A Truck, and other prolific musical works. Whirlwind will be released on August 23, 2024.

