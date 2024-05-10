Nikki Glaser Hopes Gisele Bündchen Will ‘Forgive’ Her Over Tom Brady Roast Jokes

Comedian Nikki Glaser has expressed that she understands Gisele Bündchen’s disappointment over the divorce jokes aimed at her during Tom Brady's Netflix roast. While defending her own comments as fair game for a roast, Glaser admitted she would apologize to the supermodel if given the chance.

"I felt she had it coming, but not really. I didn't go hard on her. I love her so much, so it was a risk, but I hope she will forgive me someday because I absolutely love her," Glaser told TMZ. "I will totally apologize to her if I ever see her, but you had to go there. It was a roast."

Gisele Bündchen called out "distasteful" and "disrespectful" jokes

Reports surfaced that Bündchen was "deeply disappointed" and found the jokes about her family to be "distasteful" and "disrespectful" during the three-hour Netflix roast of her ex-husband Tom Brady. A source told People magazine that Brady's kids, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, were "affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted."

Another insider claimed to Entertainment Tonight that Bündchen was especially upset over jibes about her rumored boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, a jiu-jitsu instructor she has been dating for nearly a year. "Her main concern is always her children and family, and she wants to protect them. She found some of the jokes to be distasteful and disrespectful," the source said.

The roast was filled with merciless jokes mocking Bündchen’s split from Brady after nearly 14 years of marriage. Comedians poked fun at rumors that she left the NFL legend for Valente and an alleged ultimatum that Brady retire from football.

Host Kevin Hart delivered one of the most savage burns: "Gisele. She f**ked that karate man... The only bruises she had were on her a**. Everybody should have known it."

Glaser joined in, quipping: "You have seven rings—well, eight, now that Gisele gave hers back. The only thing dumber than saying yes to this roast was when you said, ''Hey, babe, you should try jiu-jitsu.'"

Jeff Ross also mocked Brady's marriage troubles, saying: "With so many rings, [Brady] could melt them down and forge a sword to go on a quest to get Gisele back from that jiu-jitsu teacher."

Brady's ex-teammate Julian Edelman piled on too, calling Brady "Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend's ex-husband."

Though the comedians held nothing back with Brady himself, Glaser revealed they did try to avoid crossing certain lines out of respect. "They didn't ask for that. We all agreed; let's not throw the kids under the bus," she told Howard Stern about Brady's children.

Tom Brady privately apologized after the roast went viral

The roast went extremely viral, racking up over 2 million views the night it premiered on Netflix. Though the vicious divorce jokes were out of Brady's control, he still reached out privately to apologize to Bündchen afterward, according to Us Weekly.

"Tom did reach out to Gisele to apologize to her," a source told the magazine. "Gisele is definitely offended and upset about the comments made at the roast... She thinks her new relationship should have been off-limits."

Nikki Glaser defends jokes while expressing sympathy

In defending the comedians' approach, Glaser argued that mocking Bündchen’s personal life was an acceptable context for a roast of her ex-husband Brady.

"I feel like she's been roasting me just by existing my whole life because of how hot she is," Glaser quipped to the paparazzi.

However, the comedian also expressed genuine sympathy and remorse for any offense caused, saying she hopes Bündchen can forgive her someday.

