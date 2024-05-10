In the movie The Idea of You, although it seems like the story unfolds in places like Los Angeles and New York, the reality is quite different.

Surprisingly, the filming locations were primarily in Georgia, particularly in Atlanta, Savannah, and nearby areas.

The Idea Of You: All filming locations explored

Atlanata & Savannah, Georgia

The Atlanta Motor Speedway served as a stand-in for Coachella, the renowned music festival, while the charming streets of Savannah were cleverly disguised as Parisian scenes. Solène's art gallery in The Idea Of You is an actual establishment called The Studio at Candler Park in Atlanta, managed by artist Shannon Coppage. Even the interior shots of the New York hotel were captured at The Candler Hotel in Atlanta.

Director Michael Showalter and production designer Amy Williams faced the challenge of recreating diverse settings. Williams shared insights to the Decider into their creative process, detailing how they transformed ordinary spaces into lively venues.

Williams told Decider, “We pulled a lot of youthful pastels and iridescent colors. There are light sculptures and big art installations and loads of tents, food trucks, porta-potties, trailers and a massive stage. We worked with the visual effects company Nimblist to create the stage and lighting design, so it was a huge collaboration between many departments to bring this together.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Producer Cathy Schulman told the outlet, “We designed the full stage and lighting setup and the background video and recorded it all live. We had backup tracks, but we also did the full performance, time after time, and it’s kinetic and exciting.”

Furthermore, the same stage underwent a remarkable makeover to depict the European tour concerts. With strategic adjustments in lighting, background, and set pieces, the scene transitioned seamlessly, transporting viewers across continents. The European tour segments featured distinct color palettes, set elements, and stage arrangements, creating a grandiose atmosphere.

Solène's Silver Lake residence, another pivotal location, underwent a similar transformation. Despite being situated in Georgia, the house was meticulously designed to exude the charm and character of a California Craftsman-style home.

Through meticulous attention to detail and creative skills, the production team successfully transported viewers worldwide while filming entirely within the state of Georgia.

ALSO READ: 'I Can't Wait To Marry You': Ben Platt’s Sweet Birthday Wish For Noah Galvin Has Fans Calling Them 'Best Couple’