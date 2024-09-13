BIGBANG’s G-Dragon denies October 2024 solo comeback rumors; Galaxy Corp releases statement

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon has been rumored to be making a solo comeback for the last few days. Multiple rumors surround his big return, but it has been confirmed that a date has not been decided yet. The artist’s agency has released a statement revealing that they are still under discussion.

On September 12, 2024, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon’s management Galaxy Corporation gave a statement to the South Korean news publication Ilgan Sports regarding the artist’s solo comeback. The company said that "the comeback date has not been confirmed for October" and added that discussions regarding the timing are still ongoing.

However, this is not the first time rumors of an October comeback for G-Dragon have surfaced. Last month, broadcaster Park Myung Soo stirred excitement when he mentioned on KBS Radio Cool FM’s Park Myung Soo’s Radio Show that G-Dragon was expected to return "the month after next," implying an October release.

Following this, the agency denied the claims, reiterating that the comeback date was undecided. Park Myung Soo later clarified his remarks on the YouTube show Face Genius Cha Eun-soo, admitting that he sometimes misspeaks when discussing an artist's activities or comebacks. He further explained that he was simply speculating and had no concrete information about G-Dragon's plans.