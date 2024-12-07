BIGBANG’s G-Dragon gives shoutout to BLACKPINK’s Rosé following her solo album Rosie's release

BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently made her much-anticipated debut with the full studio album Rosie on December 6, 2024. Soon after its release, the artist received an outpouring of support from fans and fellow idols. Moreover, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon gave a special shoutout to the K-pop idol on his social media page.

On December 6, 2024, G-Dragon from BIGBANG took to his Instagram to show support for BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s newly released album Rosie. He shared a post from Rosé’s Instagram account as his story. Additionally, he attached his collaboration song Without You, which features Rosé. This was G-Dragon’s way of giving a shoutout not just to his junior but also to his labelmate from his former company, YG Entertainment.

G-Dragon recently made his much-anticipated comeback with the single Power, which took the world by storm. Furthermore, he released a collaboration track titled HOME SWEET HOME with fellow bandmates Taeyang and Daesung. BIGBANG also reunited at the 2024 MAMA Awards to perform on stage for the first time in nine years.

Rosé released her full solo studio album titled rosie on December 6, 2024 along with the music video for the title track toxic till the end featuring Evan Mock. The artist held a special listening party for 80 of her lucky fans ahead of the album’s premiere. With a total of 12 songs, the tracklist of the record includes number one girl, drinks or coffee, two years, 3am, game boy, APT, stay a little longer, too bad for us, call it the end, not the same, toxic till the end, and dance all night.

Previously, Rosé collaborated with Bruno Mars on the track APT., which became extremely popular shortly after its release. The duo also performed the song live at the 2024 MAMA Awards on November 22, 2024. The track achieved significant success, reaching the 8th position on the Billboard Hot 100, and cementing Rosé’s status as the highest-charting female K-pop soloist on the chart.

Rosé recently announced that she will be joining THE BLACK LABEL, a company founded by producer Teddy. Additionally, she is signed with Atlantic Records, which is home to global pop sensations like Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX.

