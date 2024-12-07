When The Stars Gossip first teaser OUT: Lee Min Ho wonders about space with Gong Hyo Jin in astronaut suits; Watch

When the Stars Gossip is an upcoming South Korean drama starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin in the lead roles. Ahead of its grand premiere, the teaser for the show has been released, featuring the main cast. The two actors are seen in their space suits, looking up and wondering about the mystery that lies amidst the stars.

On December 7, 2024, the production team of When the Stars Gossip released the first teaser featuring Lee Min Ho as Gong Ryong and Gong Hyo Jin as Eve Kim. The teaser opens with Earth in turmoil as a massive meteor hurtles toward the planet, leaving devastation in its path. With the world on the verge of collapse, hope lies in a spaceship launched to counter the catastrophe. Despite a series of emergencies aboard, a courageous astronaut takes decisive action, earning cheers of relief.

A voiceover highlights the series as "an extraordinary space-action story set to welcome 2025." The focus then shifts to Gong Ryong, a space tourist portrayed by Lee Min Ho, and his boss, Eve Kim, played by Gong Hyo Jin. Dressed in spacesuits, the two engage in a casual conversation. Gong Ryong speculates on whether venturing into space can save Earth, to which Eve Kim responds with cool skepticism. When he presses further, asking about their purpose in space, she cryptically remarks, "When the Stars Gossip."

Advertisement

The show is directed by Park Shin Woo, known for It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, with a script by Seo Sook Hyang, the writer behind Don’t Dare to Dream. Set in space, the upcoming romantic comedy will focus on the unexpected connection between an astronaut and a space tourist who cross paths at a space station.

Lee Min Ho takes on the role of Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN who visits a space station as a tourist for a few days. While his journey appears recreational, he is secretly on a mission he cannot disclose, sparking intrigue about his hidden agenda. Gong Hyo Jin stars as Commander Eve Kim, embarking on her first mission as a commander at the space station.

The supporting cast of the show includes Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Kim Joo Hun, Lee El, Lee Cho Hee, Heo Nam Jun, and more. When The Stars Gossip is set to premiere on January 4, 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ V and Bring Cosby’s duet White Christmas tops iTunes chart in 43 countries including France, Japan and more