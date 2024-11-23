BIGBANG’s G-Dragon sparks frenzy as long queues form outside Japanese restaurant he visited

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon is undeniably one of the most iconic K-pop stars globally, and his influence knows no bounds. His every move tends to go viral, and this time was no exception. After his visit to a Japanese restaurant, the spot quickly turned into a fan hotspot, drawing massive attention and leading to long queues outside.

On November 22, 2024, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon flew to Japan for his much-anticipated performance at the MAMA Awards 2024. During his visit, he also stopped by a Japanese restaurant, and his presence didn’t go unnoticed. Shortly after news of his visit surfaced, the restaurant became an instant hotspot, with fans flocking to the location in droves.

Long queues quickly formed outside, as fans eagerly lined up to eat at the same place their idol had visited. This phenomenon once again highlighted G-Dragon’s immense influence and his ability to turn even a casual outing into a moment of widespread excitement.

On November 23, 2024, BIGBANG made their long-awaited stage comeback after 9 years at the MAMA Awards held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. The performance kicked off with G-Dragon, who took the stage to perform his latest release, POWER, marking his solo comeback after 7 years.

The artist was joined by Taeyang and Daesung for a BIGBANG reunion. They began with their iconic hit, BANG BANG BANG, sending the audience, including fellow artists, into a frenzy, dancing along to the track. To wrap up the performance, they performed their newest release, HOME SWEET HOME, which was dropped just a day earlier, on November 22, 2024.

The artist also thrilled fans a while back when he made a surprise guest appearance at Taeyang's solo concert, performing on stage for the first time in a while. Moreover, he also appeared in the variety show You Quiz on the Block, where he spoke about his new music during the broadcast.