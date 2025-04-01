Shin Min Ah and Lee Jong Suk's The Remarried Empress will go on floors in May, to air on THIS OTT platform: Report

The Remarried Empress, a historical drama based on a web novel of the same name, has confirmed its ensemble cast lineup, as per recent reports. It has since then sparked curiosity about when and where the series might air. According to an exclusive report by IZE on April 1, production is set to begin soon, and a popular global OTT platform has been chosen for its release. The cast's characters have also been finalized, generating excitement regarding its much-awaited release.

The upcoming drama reportedly features A-list actors like Shin Min Ah , Lee Jong Suk , Ju Ji Hoon and Lee Se Young . According to IZE, the production of The Remarried Empress is scheduled to begin around the end of May or the beginning of June. The drama will be helmed by acclaimed director Jo Soo Won, known for his work on notable shows such as Pinocchio, I Hear Your Voice, The Time We Were Not in Love, and Still 17, among others.

Besides the cast and tentative production commencement period, the OTT site chosen for the release has also been reportedly confirmed.

As per the IZE article, the drama will premiere on Disney+ next year. It might be the global OTT platform's chance at redemption, following the postponement and possible threat of cancellation of its high-budget project, Kim Soo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah's Knock Off. The story revolves around Navier, the Eastern Empire's flawless empress, to be played by Shin Min Ah. Upon discovering Emperor Sovieshu's (Ju Ji Hoon) intentions to appoint his mistress, Rashta (Lee Se Young), as the new empress, Navier boldly decides to divorce him.

Seeking a fresh start, she sets her sights on becoming a queen elsewhere. To fulfill her plans, she strategically chooses to marry Heinrey, the powerful crown prince of the Western Kingdom, to be portrayed by Lee Jong Suk. However, what initially seems to be a power match might later turn into an actual bond of love. Thus, with an interesting plot and an impressive cast, anticipation for a phenomenal drama can be said to have been built.

