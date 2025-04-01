WINNER’s Song Mino’s military service neglect prompts Seoul government to consider pay cut

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has put forward a series of reforms to the Military Manpower Administration in response to public criticism over WINNER member Song Mino’s alleged neglect of duty during his social service. The proposed measures aim to strengthen oversight and ensure accountability among social service workers. A few key proposals have been advised to avoid unnecessary hiccups.

1. Revised Sick Leave Policy

- The number of sick days allowed will be adjusted based on the total length of service.

- Incentives will be offered for those who do not use sick leave unnecessarily.

2. Performance-Based Pay System

- The government plans to introduce a pay structure that rewards workers.

3. Enhanced Disciplinary Authority

- Placement agencies will be given more authority to take disciplinary actions in serious cases.

- New categories of disciplinary measures will be introduced, such as “warnings,” “vacation reduction,” and “pay cuts.”

4. Electronic Attendance System

- Electronic check-in and check-out system to be installed.

As per Allkpop, a city official stated, “We want to ensure that outstanding individuals are assigned to critical national and municipal institutions. It’s important to prevent hard-working service workers from feeling disillusioned due to the actions of a few.”

WINNER member Song Mino worked as a social worker at a public welfare facility in Mapo-gu. In December 2024, reports surfaced that he had regularly missed work, raising concerns about the lack of oversight in the current monitoring system. Whistleblowers disputed the claims made by his agency, YG Entertainment , which defended him by stating that all of his absences had been authorized in advance and were compliant with the law.

However, during their investigation—which included a digital forensics analysis—the National Police Agency verified that he had acknowledged leaving work during business hours.

In response to the controversy, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon ordered an immediate audit of all 1,500 city departments employing social service workers. The investigation revealed 14 instances of inappropriate absences, seven of which resulted in disciplinary action.

Now, the Military Manpower Administration has announced that if the police investigation confirms misconduct in Song Mino’s service, the K-pop idol's discharge will be revoked. Song Mino will be required to complete the period during which he failed to fulfil his duties, despite already being discharged.

