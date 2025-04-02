Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Deaths: Why is Late Classical Pianist’s Mother Fighting to Block Body Cam Footages? DEETS
Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa passed away in their New Mexico home. The new reports claim that the pictures of their bodies should not be accessible in the public domain.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.
Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their New Mexico home in the past month. Nearly a month after the passing away of the actor, his wife, and their dog, Hackman’s mother-in-law has asked the authorities to seal the photos of her daughter and the movie star’s bodies, refraining them from providing any public access.
The new reports from the officials also state that the autopsies and the toxicology will be sealed, too. The accessible documents will include pictures of the dog and the inside of the properties.
Betsy’s mother, Yoshie Feaster, claimed that the media interventions and the publicizing of the deaths have been traumatizing. In the documents obtained by TMZ, the classical pianist’s mother stated that the late couple prioritized privacy throughout their lives, and hence, she would request the same from the outlets. She has, moreover, requested that neither of the bodies be shown on public platforms.
However, Feaster’s arguments can be contradicted by networks like CBS and Associated Press, who were previously granted access to the bodycam footage and certain other documents. As per the reports, the media outlets are expected to argue in favor of the motion that the media should be allowed to access the clips and the photos.
During the investigation of the deaths, the police officials had released footage from bodycams, fixated on their uniforms. However, the clips also showed the outside of the house.
