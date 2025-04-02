The Bold and the Beautiful April 1 Episode Recap: Finn Vows to Stay Away From Luna

Finn and Steffy are determined to keep Luna away from their life in the exciting new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. The couple recently learned about Luna’s real parentage, that Finn has been her biological father all this time.

Regardless of his newfound connection to her, Finn knows Luna is a convicted criminal who mysteriously got pardoned, allowing her to roam free. She even caged his wife, Steffy, and would have killed her life if it wasn’t for his last-minute rescue.

Finn admitted to his internal dilemma with Steffy, which is that he’s been feeling guilty about not accepting Luna as his daughter. However, Steffy warned that his feeling obligated towards her would not change who she has been or the darkness she harbors inside.

“I hear you. There’s definitely no place for Luna in our lives,” Finn replied. After his reassurance, Stefffy felt relieved that the duo shared a warm moment. Taylor showed up just in time and shared her two cents on the situation.

She expressed her disgust at Luna and Sheila’s alliance and the fact that they are related by blood. Elsewhere, Sheila was all over Luna. She felt like she was born to be a grandmother to Luna, which is strange considering she recently discovered they were related.

Luna admitted to doing terrible things but claimed she wasn’t a bad person. What better audience for this speech than Sheila, who has done a fair share of incriminating things? The duo shared a warm embrace, as an emotional Luna thanked her grandmother for believing in her.

In Forrester’s design office, Will told Electra that Luna tried to make a move on him, but he shut her down. A fuming Electra learns that Luna had been eavesdropping on their conversation and loses it.

She warned Luna to stay away from her boyfriend, or she’d pay. Luna spoke nothing but smirked, listening to her threats. A war seems to be brewing. Stay tuned for more updates!