Kim Soo Hyun's rampant tears compared to Kim Sae Ron's calm demeanor while facing reporters: 'Trying to dodge...'

Kim Soo Hyun held an emergency press conference on March 31 to address allegations surrounding his relationship with the late Kim Sae Ron, who was a minor at the time. With tears in his eyes, he delivered a 40-minute monologue, refuting the claims. The press conference was met with criticism from netizens for lacking a Q&A session. Many also compared his tearful speech to Kim Sae Ron's 2022 DUI press conference, highlighting the contrast in their approaches to addressing the media.

During the press conference, Kim Soo Hyun maintained that he dated Kim Sae Ron, starting 2019, only after she legally turned an adult. He broke down in tears while apologizing for the deceased's name being dragged in such affairs, but also held his ground, saying he won't give in to pressure and accept things that he hasn't done. The clips of the conference quickly went viral, but for all the wrong reasons. Netizens compared his overly-emotional demeanor to Kim Sae Ron's mature way of dealing with the press after her 2022 drunk driving controversy.

The original poster (OP) posted a clip of Kim Sae Ron in Threads, where she was answering a reporter who asked her about faking financial difficulties after her DUI incident. She gave them a calm and composed reply, stating, "I never claimed that I was in a difficult situation. It’s true that I worked part-time, and it’s also true that the penalty fees are very high." She concluded by apologizing: "This won’t happen again in the future. I’m sorry." Netizens lauded her honesty while answering, saying, "She answered with the truth, genuinely reflecting on her wrongdoings."

They also compared it to Kim Soo Hyun, addressing him as "other person" and writing, "(he) just wants to cover up the truth. What he says are just lines, trying to dodge the key issues." The original poster's caption called out the lack of a Q&A session in Kim Soo Hyun's case and said, "look at the 37-year-old Kim Soo Hyun, who kept crying until the end while making his speech. He didn’t even let the reporters ask questions."

