New BTS music may take time? HYBE CEO says artists need to 'carefully think and prepare' post military return

Get ready, BTS ARMY, because something huge is on the horizon! According to reports from Yonhap News, BTS members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—are set to return after completing their military service. HYBE’s CEO, Lee Jae Sang, confirmed that the company is planning a full group comeback but emphasized that the members need time to prepare and reflect on their next steps before diving into large-scale activities. Speaking at the company's annual general shareholders' meeting on March 31, held in Seoul, HYBE CEO shares the members' reunion update.

The CEO mentioned that while the team is already working with top-tier composers to prepare for the comeback, the artists themselves need to carefully consider and plan their return. He shared, “BTS members will return after completing their military service and they will need time to prepare. We are preparing by discussing with top-tier composers, but the artists need to think carefully and prepare.”

This reunion is significant for BTS, considering the global influence they’ve built over the years. The CEO highlighted the importance of aligning with the group’s vision as they continue to grow and evolve. He explained, “Usually, we work on a song, release an album, and then go on a tour, but since BTS has already become top global artists, we are continuing to discuss their vision and next steps. We need to think about the direction and align it with them.”

Currently, five members of BTS are serving in the military. RM and V are expected to return on June 10, 2025, after enlisting in December 2023. Jungkook and Jimin will follow closely behind, returning on June 11, 2025, after enlisting on December 23, 2023. However, Suga will be the last to complete his service, as he is serving in a public service role due to a previous injury, meaning his schedule follows a regular 9-to-5 format. Suga enlisted on September 22, 2023, and will be discharged on June 21, 2025.

On the other hand, Jin, the oldest member of BTS, will return to civilian life in 2024, and J-Hope, who enlisted on April 18, 2023, will be discharged on October 17, 2024.

It’s important to note that all BTS members will have completed their mandatory military service by July 9, 2025—the special day that also marks the anniversary of the BTS fandom, ARMY. Keep your eyes peeled for what’s next!

