Sonali Bendre walks into Arpita Khan's Eid party looking stunning in traditional pink dress but those Jimmy Choo mules were killer addition

Sonali Bendre, the epitome of cuteness and grace, is always on our minds, and this time, her fashion has left us speechless. On the occasion of Eid, the actress attended Arpita Khan Sharma’s party, looking absolutely enchanting in her pink suit. She looked pretty in pink and carried herself with so much confidence, making her appearance truly impactful. We can’t wait to decode her look, so let’s dive into it!

At the star-studded Eid celebration hosted by Arpita Sharma Khan, Sonali Bendre slipped into a pink suit that was a sight to behold. The suit featured a simple design with a round neckline and loose, full sleeves, adding a relaxed vibe. To make it just right for the festival, the dress was beautifully adorned with intricate embroidery around the neckline, sleeve edges, and hem. It was a perfect blend of minimalism and glam, easily styled for various occasions like weddings, festivals, and gatherings.

The Hum Saath Saath Hain actress paired her pink kurta with matching palazzo pants, featuring delicate detailing at the edge, with lavender lace adding the perfect finishing touch. To complete her look, she carried a sheer dupatta in shades of pink and purple.

Her accessories were already making a statement, so she opted for minimalism with embellished round earrings and a traditional golden potli bag. The bag was both fashionable and functional, ideal for staying at ease during special occasions. The actress styled her shoulder-length hair straight, parted in the middle, adding a sleek touch to her ensemble.

Sonali Bendre is the epitome of timeless beauty, and she definitely didn’t need much makeup to enhance her look. She opted for a minimal makeup approach, focusing on a radiant base, soft eyeshadow, a blush glow, kohl-rimmed eyes, and nude lipstick. To complete the look, the actress wore Jimmy Choo mules, adding high-fashion glam to her festive ensemble.

Her Eid celebration look was mesmerizing and ethereal, making her appear as the forever beauty we can’t get enough of. Take cues from her and recreate this look for the next festival.