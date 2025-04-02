Sean Diddy Combs’s Sexual Assault Lawsuit Dismissed Due to Plaintiff’s Anonymity; Rapper’s Legal Team Shares Thoughts

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.

Sean Diddy Combs bags a small win ahead of his trials! On Monday, March 31, a federal judge dismissed one of the sexual assault lawsuits filed against the disgraced rapper after the plaintiff failed to identify herself.

The accuser had filed a lawsuit against Combs in the Southern District of New York under the name Jane Doe in October 2024. In the lawsuit, she accused the rapper of raping her at a party in 1995.

In the ruling obtained by People magazine, Judge Lewis J. Liman revealed that on March 20, the plaintiff was warned to file the suit using her real name to proceed with the case, but she failed to oblige.

The plaintiff has not filed a complaint in her own name, nor has she sought an extension of time to do so. Accordingly, the case is dismissed,” the statement added. Combs’ legal team reacted to the verdict and praised the judge’s decision in a statement.

They alleged that for months, they witnessed individuals filing anonymously. These plaintiffs were represented by attorneys who were more keen on making a media spectacle out of the complaints than seeking legal merit.

“The other claims, like the one dismissed today, also will not hold up in a court of law,” the rapper’s legal team said. The woman who used the name Jane Doe in the filing, has been represented by a high-profile Houston attorney, Tony Buzbee.

He has been representing many alleged sexual assault victims who’ve anonymously filed lawsuits against the rapper. The music mogul’s lawyers revealed that it was the second of the many cases filed by Buzbee against Combs that had been dismissed.

“It will not be the last,” the attorneys declared. In September last year, Combs was arrested on many federal charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. He has pleaded not guilty to all the allegations, and the trial of the case will commence in May.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

