Shah Rukh Khan’s smile and his stylish brown locks are the midweek refresh we needed: WATCH

Bollywood’s king of charm, Shah Rukh Khan, was recently spotted at the airport, effortlessly proving why he remains a style icon. Dressed in his signature calm demeanor, SRK flashed his heartwarming smile while flaunting his stylish brown locks. His latest look, exuding a mix of elegance and effortless charm, is already winning hearts. And let’s be honest—nothing quite beats the midweek blues like a glimpse of King Khan looking this dapper!

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted returning to Mumbai with his manager, Pooja Dadlani. Khan looked dapper in a black T-shirt paired with cargo denim jeans, but what truly stood out was his brown caramel-toned hair. And let’s be honest—we simply can’t help but adore how effortlessly charming he looks! The actor also flaunted his million-dollar smile as he walked towards his car.

See the video here:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are eagerly anticipating his upcoming action-packed film, King. Every new update about the movie keeps the internet buzzing with excitement. Recently, the superstar officially confirmed that the film is being helmed by Siddharth Anand, his Pathaan director. SRK also assured fans that the movie will be a complete entertainer, packed with fun and thrills.

A video from an event at Dubai’s Global Village featuring Shah Rukh Khan has taken the internet by storm. In the viral clip, the superstar can be seen discussing his much-anticipated film, King, on stage. While speaking to the audience, he openly confirmed that Siddharth Anand is directing the movie, even humorously calling him a ‘strict’ director.

Pinkvilla's sources close to the project reveal that Shah Rukh Khan will portray a Don in King, a role with an intriguing grey shade. SRK is creating films with the audience in mind and understands their excitement to see him in complex, grey characters.

King is a passion project for him, and he has been deeply involved in shaping every detail alongside Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh. Together, they have crafted a stylish, attitude-filled character with shades of grey for SRK, the source shared.

Previously, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Siddharth Anand is directing King and that filming commenced in March 2025. The film boasts an exciting cast, including Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma in key roles.

