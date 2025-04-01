Tamannaah Bhatia brings South Indian twist to her first day of Navratri puja with pink and golden salwar suit

Tamannaah Bhatia is once again winning hearts with her traditional fashion. In the last few days, the actress has been constantly serving ethnic looks, and the recent one has just got us stuck! Offering prayers and performing puja on the first day of Navratri with her family, she decided to bring a bit of a South Indian twist with her pink salwar. Here is the detailed breakdown of her look!

Tamannaah Bhatia in the traditional ensemble is a moment we love to see on a loop. In the video of Navratri Puja, the actress was seen rocking a South Indian style salwar suit.

It had a V-neckline design with half-sleeves and a straight cut at the side, giving the actress’ festive look a relaxing touch. It was a beautiful combination of pink and gold with an intricate pattern on it. Amidst the pink backdrop, the dress had broad golden details at the edge.

The Sikandar Ka Muqaddar fame paired her salwar with the pink palazzo, perfect for easy-breezy movement, and also carried a dupatta over her shoulder. The actress’ choice of ensemble was perfect to ensure not appearing over-the-top and feeling comfortable throughout the Navratri puja ceremony.

Tamannaah’s outfit was indeed perfect, but she enhanced it with the proper styling. For the hairstyle, she decided to tie it into a bun, which she later adorned with the fresh gajra. Adding the jewelry to her look, she opted for round golden earrings, keeping up with her minimalism vibe. Also, she adorned her forehead with the tikka settled perfectly between her brows.

Looking at her beauty game, the actress kept things natural, proving she doesn’t need much makeup to enhance her look. Her approach to a no-makeup look was just perfect for creating a festive look to take note of.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s first day of Navratri was ethereal, making a statement with her simple and natural beauty. Also, her choice of ensemble is worth adding to our festive wardrobe because it's exactly what we need to feel equally stylish and comfortable. Save it for later!