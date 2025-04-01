Jung Hae In and Ha Young's Netflix rom-com This Sucky Love to go on floors in April, eyeing 2026 release

Romance is seriously about to level up with Jung Hae In making his grand return to the small screen! The ultimate heartthrob is rumored to be starring in Netflix’s upcoming K-drama, This Sucky Love (working title), and we’re already counting down the days. If everything falls into place, filming is set to begin in 2025, with the show expected to drop in 2026. He will romance on-screen with none other than Trauma Code’s actress Ha Young. Here’s the inside scoop on what we know so far — trust, it’s looking promising.

This Sucky Love is a Netflix Original that’s got K-drama fans all hyped for its mix of romance, comedy, and a little bit of drama. The series is being directed by Kim Jang Han, who worked on My Demon and written by Mo Ji Hye, who’s behind You Raise Me Up.

From the little info that’s been released, the show’s plot is giving us some serious intrigue. The story follows a second-in-command in an organization with next-level boxing skills and a prosecutor who’s dealing with the aftermath of amnesia. Sounds like a wild ride, right? We’re ready. As of now, only Jung Hae In and Ha Young have been approached for the lead roles, though nothing’s been officially confirmed, so we’re just waiting for Netflix to spill the tea.

Jung Hae In is no stranger to Netflix — he’s been killing it in shows like Love Next Door, DP (both seasons), and Something in the Rain, plus he had a supporting role in Prison Playbook. Basically, the actor knows how to make us swoon.

Ha Young, on the other hand, is another Netflix fave. She’s had standout roles in Doona, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, and just recently crushed it in the medical K-drama The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call. These two together? Major power duo energy.

This Sucky Love filming is expected to take place from April to September 2025, and while Netflix hasn’t dropped an official release date yet, we’re hoping that This Sucky Love will hit our screens sometime in 2026. The series will be 12 episodes long, giving us the perfect amount of time to get hooked on this new love story.

