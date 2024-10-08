Buzz: Usher invited BTS’ Jungkook to perform at 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, but he declined due to military duty

Jungkook of BTS is undoubtedly one of the most popular K-pop artists and has made a name for himself on the international platform as well. For his debut solo album GOLDEN, he collaborated with Usher for the remix version of Standing Next To You. He was invited by the pop star to perform the song at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show but had to decline due to his military duty.

On October 8, 2024, The New Yorker released an interview featuring Scooter Braun, Bang Si Hyuk, and more, where they talked about their various career trajectories. While looking back at BTS’ global success and Jungkook’s massive success with his solo album, the publication mentioned that the K-pop idol was invited by Usher to perform at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Both artists collaborated on the remix version of the track Standing Next To You from Jungkook’s debut solo album, which became a massive hit.

However, Jungkook declined the invitation to perform at the event due to his enlistment in the South Korean military service. He joined the army in 2023 and is stationed in the 5th Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea Army. Along with the other members, he will be discharged around 2025 and is expected to release new music.

Moreover, the artist has also released a solo documentary movie titled I AM STILL. It follows the 150-day process of creating the album GOLDEN and leading up to its ultimate release. It includes exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and live performances in Seoul and the iconic Times Square live showcase. It premiered on September 18, 2024, in theaters across multiple locations.

Jungkook made his debut as a K-pop idol with BTS in 2013 alongside Jin, RM, Jimin, J-hope, V, and Suga. The artist made his solo debut with the album GOLDEN in 2023 and took the world by storm. The album features popular collaborations such as SEVEN ft. Latto and 3D ft. Jack Harlow, which grabbed top spots on the international charts. It also includes the hit single Standing Next to You and a remix version with pop star Usher.

