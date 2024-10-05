Will BIGBANG perform as a group at MAMA Awards 2024? Mnet issues response to rumors

Rumors surrounding BIGBANG’s performance at the annual South Korean MAMA Awards 2024 have been going around for a while now. As much as fans are excited about the possibility, there has been no confirmation yet. However, Mnet has responded to the ongoing speculations and finally revealed if the iconic group will be performing at the event.

On October 5, 2024, a news publication called News1 reported that BIGBANG has been confirmed to be performing at the 2024 MAMA Awards. The news instantly caught fans’ attention and it started to go viral on social media platforms. However, Mnet officially went on record to address the rumors. The production team revealed the lineup of artists who will be performing at the event.

Mnet released an official statement, clarifying that "the lineup for the 2024 MAMA Awards has not been finalized yet." BIGBANG performed at the glamorous award event; the last time was back in 2015.

The 2024 MAMA Awards will span three days, taking place in both the United States and Japan, marking the very first time the ceremony is being held in the U.S. The first night of the event is scheduled for November 21 PST at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The second and third nights will then be held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, on November 22 and 23 KST.

The Kings of K-pop, BIGBANG, revolutionized the music industry with innovative sound and charismatic performances. The group is credited with spreading the Hallyu Wave worldwide and making K-pop a global phenomenon. They were one of the first K-pop groups to enter the Billboard charts, opening opportunities for other groups in the industry.

The group was initially composed of 5 members, including G-Dragon, Taeyang, Daesung, T.O.P., and Seungri. Currently, the group is only composed of three members: G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung.