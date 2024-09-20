BABYMONSTER’s Ahyeon finds loophole to receive handmade gift from fan; watch heartwarming clip

Ahyeon, a member of the popular rookie girl group BABYMONSTER has won the hearts of many fans around the world with her kind nature. Recently in a new clip, Ahyeon was seen going the extra mile for one of her fans to receive a handmade gift which is not usually allowed.

On September 20, 2024, a video started gaining attention over X (previously Twitter) where BABYMONSTER’s Ahyeon was seen at an airport interacting with her fans in China.

During her trip to Singapore, one of Ahyeon’s fans at the airport tried to give her a handmade gift at the airport but the staff and the BABYMONSTER member’s manager didn’t allow it. According to YG Entertainment rules, the staff is ordered to prevent fans from giving anything to artists except for letters.

The fan while trying to give her the gift had claimed that they spent hours making it and Ahyeon looked sorry as she was unable to receive the gift.

But to everyone’s surprise, Ahyeon found a loophole to receive the gift and talked in Chinese with the fans and asked them to give it to her secretly later. The BABYMONSTER member used Chinese cleverly as she knew her manager could not understand the language and Ahyeon indeed received the gift.

Watch Ahyeon going the extra mile for her fan and receiving a gift here:

This gesture by Ahyeon going the extra mile to make her fans happy touched the hearts of many fans around the world and they commended her for her kind nature. The heartwarming video quickly gained attention on social media.

BABYMONSTER emerged to be one of the most popular rookie girl groups with their extremely viral track BATTER UP. BABYMONSTER consists of seven members namely Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita.

YG Entertainment (BLACKPINK’s agency) announced they were working on launching a new girl group in early 2018 and later selected the members through the reality show Last Evaluation.

BABYMONSTER debuted with their single BATTER UP on November 27, 2023, as a sextet as Ahyeon went on hiatus due to health problems. She returned earlier this year when the girl group finally officially debuted with their debut album BABYMONS7ER on April 1. They recently released their pre-release single FOREVER on July 1 from their upcoming studio album.

