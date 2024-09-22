Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: EXO’s Baekhyun's indoor smoking issue, BLACKPINK’s Jennie fandom name row, Yoo Ah In cleared of sexual assault, more

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual abuse

EXO’s Baekhyun was embroiled in an indoor smoking controversy recently, while BLACKPINK’s Jennie landed in the headlines for addressing fans as Rubies. In other news, the teaser for Squid Game 2 has been unveiled ahead of its highly-anticipated premiere on December 26.

EXO’s Baekhyun caught in indoor smoking controversy

Recently, Baekhyun got embroiled in a controversy after a video of him smoking inside a restaurant in Macau went viral online. In 2022, Macau passed a new law banning e-cigarette production and importation. While smoking a normal cigarette is allowed in designated areas in the region, vaping is prohibited altogether, not just indoors.

Following the issue, the K-pop idol through his agency INB100 apologized to fans saying that the EXO member wasn’t aware of the new ban and while having a conversation with his staff, he unconsciously used an e-cigarette.

However, fans have since accused the Macau eatery of illegally filming him and then allegedly selling the clip to anti-fans, setting him up for controversy.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie faces backlash for greeting fans as Rubies

On her new website, Jennie shared a brief audio message saying, “Hi Rubies, It’s Jennie. Stay tuned and see you soon. Love you, bye.” This erupted into a controversy when netizens pointed out the similarity with Kwon Eunbi’s fandom name RUBI. Following the confusion, her agency ODD ATELIER clarified that she merely used Rubies to greet fans and it is not the official fandom name for her solo career.

EXO’s Chen, Xiumin, and more confirmed to have India concert

Following EXO’s Suho’s upcoming K-Wave Festival attendance, Chen and Xiumin have been confirmed to visit India for the first time ever. The duo is confirmed as solo performers for K-Town Festival 2nd edition, set to take place on December 14 in Mumbai. Apart from them, GOT7’s BamBam and former iKON member B.I are also set to perform on the same day of the highly-anticipated K-pop festival in India.

LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT file lawsuits against 7 YouTubers for defamation

As per the latest report, on September 20, LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT’s agency HYBE filed lawsuits against seven YouTubers at Seoul Western District Court.

The individuals have been accused of spreading defamatory information about ILLIT plagiarizing other artists. In addition, they have falsely accused LE SSERAFIM of having a connection with a specific religious group and possessing pro-Japanese tendencies.

In their statement, HYBE emphasized, “We take these matters seriously and will not tolerate the spread of false information and defamation that harms our artists' reputations. We have taken the necessary legal steps to hold these individuals accountable.”

BTS’ Jin takes over Milan Fashion Week

For the first time ever BTS’ Jin attended a solo fashion event. Decked in Gucci from head to toe, the K-pop star dazzled at his Milan Fashion Week debut. To see him in real life, thousands of fans crowded in front of the venue for the brand’s Spring / Summer Women’s Fashion show.

Squid Game 2 unveils exciting special teaser

Ahead of its highly-anticipated premiere on December 26, Netflix has dropped a special teaser for Squid Game Season 2. The clip unveiled Lee Jung Jae (player 456) waking up from his sleep to be told by the guards that prep for the next game has been done. The next montage shows the guards undertaking various jobs from monitoring to managing the bodies of dead players.

Yoo Ah In cleared of sexual assault accusation

Yoo Ah In, who has been accused of sexually assaulting a man in his 30s, has finally been cleared of the allegation. The clear verdict came after Yongsan Police Station decided not to forward the case to prosecution due to insufficient evidence.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

