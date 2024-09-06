BLACKPINK and Girls’ Generation tie for 21st century’s most loved girl group title in new survey; know full list

BLACKPINK, the wildly popular K-pop girl group, has been revealed to have tied with another iconic girl group Girls’ Generation in a new survey for the title of 21st century’s most loved girl group. The new popular girl group NewJeans also made it to the top 3 on the list.

On September 6, 2024, Gallup Korea revealed the results of the 21st century’s most loved girl groups. According to the results of the survey iconic K-pop girl groups BLACKPINK and Girls’ Generation (also known as SNSD) are tied for the number 1 spot for the most loved girl group of the 21st century.

In the survey, Girls’ Generation and BLACKPINK both garnered 42% of the votes. SNSD garnered the most votes from the participants who were in their thirties (47%) and 46% from ones in their sixties. On the other hand, BLACKPINK received the highest percentage of votes from voters in their forties (47%) and fifties (48%).

The Gallup Korea survey was performed recently from August 19 to 23, 2024, with 1052 voters who participated from the age of 19 to 69. The participants were asked to choose a girl group who, according to them, was the “most-loved girl group of the 21st century.” They had to fill out 20 choices to choose from, they could choose 2 from the entire list.

That was not all, as NewJeans, the well-known K-pop girl group who brought a new dawn in the music, was revealed to be in third place with 25% of the votes, among which they had received the most votes from people between the ages of 19 to 59.

Wonder Girls appeared at number 4 with 21% of votes, TWICE at 5th place with 13% of votes, 2NE1 came in at 6th place with 10% of votes, while IVE emerged at 7th place with 7% of votes.

The 8th position was a tie between three groups namely aespa, KARA, and Red Velvet with all garnering 5% votes.

Additionally, MAMAMOO, Apink, and SISTAR also tied for the 11th position with 4% of votes while T-ara and (G)I-DLE tied in the 14th position with 3% of votes. Brown Eyed Girls and 4minute were in the 16th place with 2% votes and finally f(x), miss A, and SECRET tied for the 18th position, garnering 1% votes.

