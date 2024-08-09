BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa dress to impress at BORN PINK movie screening event PINK CARPET; See PICS

BLACKPINK, the legendary K-pop girl group, celebrated their 8th debut anniversary on August 8 and came together once more for the exclusive PINK CARPET event, showcasing the BORN PINK World Tour movie. The members—Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa—made a stunning entrance, each wearing fabulous black ensembles that turned heads.

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa came dressed to impress at PINK CARPET in breathtaking black outfits.

Jisoo turned up the heat in a mini sparkling black dress with beadwork with a beautiful image moon and clouds. She kept her hair in her iconic style of half-tied and half-open.

Jennie was breathtaking as ever in her mini one-shoulder black dress with a ribbon and full sleeve on one side. She kept her hair in a sleek pony.

Rosé took elegance and style to another level as she wore a mini strapless black velvet dress with a cut running in the middle to the waist and a big flower detail on one side. She kept her hair in beautiful two buns.

Lisa was all things perfect in her black outfit with a gorgeous overflowing jacket with a white border and black velvet detail. She paired it with a black crop top and leather pants. She completed her sensational outfit with black boots and flowy gorgeous hair.

Check out BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa’s breathtaking black outfits at PINK CARPET here:

Meanwhile, the BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa also cut a pink cake celebrating their 8th debut anniversary at the event. Watch here:

In other news, the special stage that has been created is a nod to BLACKPINK’s Coachella stage.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK has been confirmed by YG Entertainment to release new music in 2025.

Additionally, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa also united yesterday August 8 for BLACKPINK’s 8th debut anniversary’s OUR AREA fan meeting.

