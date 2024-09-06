BLACKPINK's Jennie says 'no connection' to impersonator claiming to be father; plans action against slander

Recently, rumors emerged that BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s alleged father is publishing a novel based on her life. It was reported that PD Kim Hyung Jin, who is already established as an author is actually Jennie’s father and he is releasing a new book. However, the K-pop idol’s agency has said that she has no connection to the author or any impersonator claiming to be her father.

On September 6, Jennie’s agency ODD ATELIER issued an official statement, denying that her alleged father is releasing a book based on her life. “Recently, illegal publications and fake news containing false information impersonating the artist's father have been continuously circulating. This is clearly false information and has nothing to do with the artist”, the agency stated, warning fans to be aware of purchasing illegal production publications to prevent any damages.

ODD ATELIER further informed, “We are taking legal actions such as filing a criminal complaint on the grounds of defamation and obstruction of business by spreading false information through the law firm.”

In addition to this, Jennie’s agency also vowed to take legal action against any online harassment, “we are taking legal action against the creators of malicious posts such as defamation, sexual harassment, and malicious slander by spreading false information about the artist.”

They stated that such an act is clearly a crime and strong legal actions should be taken based on the collected evidence. ODD ATELIER ended their official statement, promising to protect the BLACKPINK member's rights.

Read ODD ATELIER’s full statement here:

For the unversed, recently a report emerged on a Korean media outlet’s job post that PD Kim Hyung Jin is her alleged father and that he is set to release a new long-form novel based on the K-pop idol’s life. However, the article was deleted shortly after and the content couldn’t be confirmed as well.

On the work front, Jennie is keeping busy with her solo career. She plans to release her first solo album soon, as revealed previously. Apart from music, she has also confirmed her guest appearance in the popular variety show My Name is Gabriel’s episodes 13 and 14. Meanwhile, she was recently spotted shooting for something in China, creating quite a buzz on the internet.

