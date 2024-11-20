BLACKPINK Rosé and Bruno Mars' song APT jumps to No. 13 in its 4th week on Billboard Hot 100; holds steady atop Global 200

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is enjoying the peak of her solo career right now. With her comeback single APT, she has been breaking records left and right while reaching many new milestones. In particular, the song’s success on the Billboard charts helped the singer establish a solid foothold in the global music scene. In its 4th week on the Hot 100, APT has jumped two spots, while still soaring high at No. 1 on Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts.

According to updates on November 20, APT has ranked No. 13 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100, marking a two-spot jump from its No. 15 spot last week. With this, Rosé is enjoying her 4th consecutive week on the esteemed chart, thanks to her latest hit.

In addition to Hot 100, the single also continues to top Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts, becoming the longest-running song by a female K-pop act to achieve feat even surpassing her own group BLACKPINK’s record with Pink Venom.

Alongside these three main charts in the United States, Rosé’s APT also ranked at No. 4 on Digital Song Sales, No. 7 on Streaming Songs, and No. 20 on Pop Airplay. With these impressive spots, the singer herself claimed No. 81 on this week’s Billboard Artist 100.

Meanwhile, apart from the United States, APT is also reigning on other Billboard charts. She became the first K-pop soloist to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart. The Bruno Mars collab song also became the first K-pop release of this decade to spend a full month on Billboard Canadian Hot 100 since PSY’s Gangnam Style.

Congratulations Rosé on this impressive trail of milestones:

Released on October 18, APT witnessed one of the biggest successes of this year in the K-pop industry. Rosé and Bruno Mars’ collab was a surprise for the fans and the two powerful vocalists didn’t disappoint at all. The upbeat retro-infused track inspired by a Korean drinking game became a trending song on social media platforms, showing the power the BLACKPINK member holds as a soloist. Following the success of APT, fans ar enow eagerly awaiting her first studio album, arriving on December 6.

