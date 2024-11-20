BLACKPINK’s Rosé reveals song Toxic Till the End was originally titled The Ex; shares how she spoke about past relationship for years

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is all set to make her solo comeback with a full studio solo album Rosie on December 6, 2024. Ahead of her release, she spoke about the process of her preparation for her solo journey and shared various aspects of her upcoming album. Moreover, she has also opened up about her toxic relationship.

On November 20, 2024, Apple Music shared a clip of BLACKPINK’s Rosé discussing her upcoming album Rosie. In the video, she revealed that one of the tracks, Toxic Till the End, was initially titled The Ex. However, she opted for the current title because she felt it had a stronger impact.

When asked if writing from the heart for the album was challenging, Rosé admitted it was surprisingly easy. She explained that she often talked about her toxic relationship to process her emotions, which made translating those feelings into music feel natural. Through her album, Rosé shared that she has found healing and has moved past dwelling on the difficult moments of her past.

Rosé has announced the release of a brand-new single titled Number One Girl on November 22, 2024, which serves as a pre-release and opening track of her upcoming solo album Rosie. Previously, she dropped the single APT. featuring Bruno Mars, which became a viral sensation among fans.

The artist held a special listening party for 80 of her lucky fans ahead of the album’s premiere. With a total of 12 songs, the tracklist of the record includes Number One Girl, Drinks or Coffee, Two Years, 3AM, Game Boy, APT, Stay a Little Longer, Too Bad For Us, Call It The End, Not The Same, Toxic Till The End, and Dance All Night.

Rosé recently shared the exciting news of working with THE BLACK LABEL, a company established by YG Entertainment producer Teddy. In addition, she is signed with Atlantic Records, home to pop sensations like Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX. To top it off, the talented singer revealed that her debut solo studio album, titled Rosie, is set to drop on December 6, 2024.

