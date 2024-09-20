BLACKPINK’s How You Like That hits 1.3 billion views becoming their 5th music video after BOOMBAYAH, Kill This Love, and more to do so

The megastar girl group BLACKPINK continues to reign over the K-pop industry with their past releases. Not too long ago, their smash-hit 2020 track How You Like That music video exceeded the 1 billion views mark on YouTube. Now it has amassed 1.3 billion, becoming their 5th music video to do so after Kill This Love, BOOMBAYAH, and more.

On September 20, around 6:24 PM KST (2:54 IST), BLACKPINK’s music video for How You Like That racked up a whopping 1,300,004,922 views on YouTube. Released on June 26, 2020, it took a little over 4 years and 2 months for the song to reach this exciting milestone.

Meanwhile, this marks the dynamic quartet’s 5th music video to surpass the 1.3 billion mark on YouTube. Previously, their massive hits like DDU-DU-DDU-DU, Kill This Love, BOOMBAYAH, and AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST have surpassed the impressive view count on their music videos.

Earlier today, the group’s video game OST THE GIRLS also achieved a new feat, hitting 100 million views on YouTube. Now, BLACKPINK is the first and only K-pop group to have all their official music videos crossing 100 million views on YouTube.

Congratulations BLACKPINK!

How You Like That is the pre-release single from BLACKPINK’s first studio album. Although the song recycles the Teddy-produced template from the group’s previous hits like DDU-DU-DDU-DU and Kill This Love, it still has something new to offer.

Combining the bombastic trap influences and electropop, this chartbuster offers an all-English chorus that definitely helped the quartet continue their global domination.

Through the emotionally powerful lyrics, How You Like That depicts a concept often found in BLACKPINK’s past hits - the members sing about their unapologetic behavior, noting their badass avatars. The fast-paced music video further captures the song’s energy, encapsulating each girl’s unique aura.

Watch the music video for How You Like That here:

On the work front, BLACKPINK members are currently keeping busy with their solo careers. They are set to return as a group in 2025. Following a new release, the four-piece K-pop act also plans on going on a world tour next year.

