‘Would be lying, if I said..’: FIFTY FIFTY’s Keena shares thoughts on re-debuting with new members

FIFTY FIFTY recently made a comeback with 2nd mini-album Love Tune and a new set of members. Since their initial debut in 2022, the group has gone through a dramatic change in lineup. Now, Keena, who was also part of the original group, shared her thoughts on re-debuting with the new members.

On September 20, during the press conference for FIFTY FIFTY’s re-debut album Love Tune, Keena opened up about the fresh start and the group’s reformation. She shared, “I would be lying if I said that I didn’t feel any pressure. But I told the members that the five of us should band together as a strong team. We will do our best to make sincere music.”

She relayed that she has experienced various emotions about the re-debut and spent a lot of time thinking about it. But in the end, she wants to remain thankful for getting another opportunity and receiving such encouragement from so many people.

“I'm relieved that I can stand on stage today with my new members”, Keena added.

Launched by ATTRAKT, FIFTY FIFTY originally debuted on November 18, 2022, with their first four-track EP The Fifty, and its title Higher. The original four-piece group was composed of Saena, Aran, Sio, and Keena.

On February 24, 2023, the group made their comeback with their first single album The Beginning: Cupid, featuring the title track Cupid, its twin and instrumental versions. The track was a massive hit all over the world and remained atop the trending list for months, introducing FIFTY FIFTY as a promising K-pop group.

However, everything upended when the three members Saena, Aran, and Sio got caught up in a series of lawsuits with the group’s agency ATTRAKT and The Givers CEO, producer of the Cupid. Amid the chaos, the three members’ contracts were terminated with the agency in November 2023.

On September 20, 2024, FIFTY FIFTY re-debuted with the 2nd mini-album Love Tune and its title track SOS, B-sides Starry Night, Push Your Love, and Gravity. The reformed lineup consists of four new members Chanelle, Yewon, Hana, Athena, and Keena from the previous debut.

