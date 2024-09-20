BLACKPINK becomes FIRST K-pop group to have all official music videos having 100 million views with THE GIRLS

BLACKPINK is truly a megastar girl group who has set an unprecedented standard of success in the realm of K-pop. Their 2023 music video THE GIRLS has finally exceeded the 100 million views mark on YouTube. With this, the dynamic quartet is now the only K-pop group to have all music videos amassing a whopping view count.

On September 14, BLACKPINK’s video game OST THE GIRLS MV racked up 100,425,577 views on YouTube. Released on August 25, 2023, the music video has managed to exceed the view count within a little over a year.

With this, the quartet is now the first and only group in the history of K-pop to have all official music videos surpassing 100 million views on YouTube. At the same time, THE GIRLS is their 51st song to reach the milestone. Previously all their hits like DDU-DU-DDU-DU, Kill This Love, BOOMBAYAH, AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST, PLAYING WITH FIRE, How You Like That, and more have surpassed the view count on YouTube.

Congratulations BLACKPINK on achieving this historic feat!

Released on August 25, 2023, THE GIRLS is the OST for the group’s BLACKPINK THE GAME. The music video, which features the four members’ animated avatars, earned much praise from the group’s fandom. With powerful lyrics and harmonious choreography, the song not only received love from BLINKS but listeners from all over the world.

Advertisement

This song is a power-injecting anthem for female empowerment. The catchy chorus “Don’t mess with the girls” is a warning to those who underestimate women’s strength. The message of this song is clear- the girls control their own lives and they refuse to be silenced by others. Through THE GIRLS, BLACKPINK not only asserts their confidence but also inspires fans to do so.

Watch the music video here:

On the work front, BLACKPINK’s last album Born Pink arrived back in 2022. The group is now confirmed to make a comeback in 2025 along with a highly-anticipated world tour. Meanwhile, all four members have advanced in their solo careers in these past two years. Lisa has recently made her solo comeback, while Jennie and Rosé are gearing up to do so. The eldest Jisoo is keeping busy with her acting ventures.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin’s 2018 solo track Promise surpasses 100 million streams on Spotify, becoming his 13th song to achieve feat