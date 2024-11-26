BLACKPINK’s Jennie announces her debut solo album will be released in 2025

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has recently made her comeback with the single Mantra and took the world by storm. The artist has also excited fans with the announcement that she will be releasing her solo album in 2025. Moreover, she has also become the most awarded solo artist at the MAMA Awards 2024.

On November 25, 2024, Jennie of BLACKPINK took to the fan communication platform Weverse and posted an update. She acknowledged the four awards she received at the MAMA Awards 2024 and thanked fans for their unwavering support. Moreover, in the post, she also mentioned that her much-anticipated debut solo album will be released in 2025. The news of her album has been causing quite a stir for a long time, and the fans finally have a confirmation of its release.

Jennie won under four categories in the MAMA Awards 2024, which are Best Dance Performance Female Solo, Best Collaboration (with Zico for SPOT), Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance, and Worldwide Fans Choice. This made her the most awarded soloist on the award night.

The artist recently released her single, Mantra, on October 11, 2024, and the music video has over 100 million views on YouTube. She established her own company, Odd Atelier, at the start of 2024. After leaving YG Entertainment, she will venture into her solo career through it. However, she is still a member of BLACKPINK and will work closely with her previous company for group activities.

Jennie made her debut as a K-pop idol alongside Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose with BLACKPINK in 2016. The group became extremely popular and is now one of the leading girl groups worldwide. Furthermore, Jennie was the first member of her group to debut as a solo artist and released the single titled SOLO. The artist also released the single You & Me in 2023, which she first performed during the group's BORN PINK world tour. Later, a performance video was released for the track.

Jennie was also featured in a collaboration song titled Spot with BLACK B’s Zico, which grabbed top spots on every South Korean local chart. She has also gained her first entry into the Billboard 100 chart with her feature on the song One of the Girls.

