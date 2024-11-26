BTS’ Jimin, Jungkook, Stray Kids and more K-pop artists nominated for Billboard Music Awards 2024; Check full list inside

The Billboard Music Awards, the prestigious event of glitz and glamor, has finally announced the list of nominations for the 2024 installment. However, not just Hollywood pop stars but K-pop artists are also included in the list. Four new K-pop categories have been included in the event, and industry’s some of the biggest names have been nominated.

On November 26, 2024, the Billboard Music Awards unveiled its list of finalists for the upcoming ceremony, including nominees for the four new K-pop-specific categories introduced last year: Top Global K-Pop Artist, Top K-Pop Album, Top Global K-Pop Song, and Top K-Pop Touring Artist. These additions reflect the growing influence and worldwide popularity of K-pop within the music industry.

Winners for the Billboard Music Awards are determined based on performance metrics from the year-end Billboard charts, ensuring a data-driven and objective selection process. This year’s tracking period ran from October 28, 2023, to October 19, 2024, capturing the most impactful chart performances and music trends during that time.

Beyond the K-pop-specific categories, several K-pop artists and songs have earned nominations in other major categories. Jungkook’s Standing Next to You is up for Top Selling Song, where it competes with Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things, Post Malone’s I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen), and more.

Jungkook is also a finalist for Top Song Sales Artist, contending with Jelly Roll, Shaboozey, Taylor Swift, and Teddy Swims. Stray Kids has also been nominated for Top Duo/Group, competing against Blink-182, Coldplay, Fuerza Regida, and Linkin Park.

Check out nominees for K-pop categories

Top Global K-Pop Artist

ENHYPEN

Jimin

Jungkook

Stray Kids

TXT

Top K-Pop Album

ATEEZ – THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL

Jungkook – GOLDEN

Stray Kids – ROCK-STAR

Stray Kids – ATE

TXT – The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

Top Global K-Pop Song

ILLIT – Magnetic

Jimin – Who

Jungkook – Standing Next to You

Jungkook – 3D (feat. Jack Harlow)

LE SSERAFIM – Perfect Night

Top K-Pop Touring Artist

ENHYPEN

SEVENTEEN

TXT

