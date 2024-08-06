BLACKPINK's Jennie celebrates her all time 'party date' Odd Atelier creative director Jaemin's birthday; PICS

BLACKPINK’s Jennie took to Instagram to celebrate the birthday of Hyun Jaemin, Odd Atelier's Creative Director. She posted several pictures of the two together on her social media page, celebrating the birthday of not just her colleague but her beloved friend, with whom she spends time constantly.

On August 6, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Jennie wished Odd Atelier's Creative Director a birthday on her social media page by posting several pictures of the two spending quality time together. In the caption, she wrote, “My party date everyday” which indicates that they share a close bond that goes way beyond that of mere colleagues. The two have also been seen spending time with each other at events and on vacation.

The artist established her own company, Odd Atelier, at the start of 2024. She will be venturing her solo career through it after leaving YG Entertainment. Although she is still a member of BLACKPINK and will be working closely with her previous company for group activities. Moreover, she has also hinted at releasing a solo album by the end of 2024.

Jennie, a member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, made her debut as a K-pop idol alongside Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose. The group became extremely popular and has become one of the leading girl groups worldwide. Furthermore, Jennie was the first member to debut as a solo artist and released the single titled SOLO. The artist also released the single You & Me in 2023, which she first performed during the group's BORN PINK world tour. Later a performance video was released for the track.

Jennie was also featured in a collaboration song titled Spot with BLACK B’s Zico, which grabbed top spots on every South Korean local chart. She has also gained her first entry into the Billboard 100 chart with her feature on the song One of the Girls.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ SUGA completes 50 percent of mandatory military duty in social service; to be discharged in 319 days