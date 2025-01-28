BLACKPINK’s Jennie sings from the grave in teaser for upcoming single Love Hangover ft, Dominic Fike; out on January 31

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is all set to drop her pre-release track Love Hangover from her upcoming first studio album RUBY. The song features western popular singer Dominic Fike, creating much anticipation among fans. Along with announcing the date of the song’s release, the K-pop star has also released a sneak peek for the fans.

On January 28, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Jennie took to her Instagram and posted several pictures announcing the release of her upcoming single Love Hangover. In a collaboration with Dominic Fike, a snippet of the song has also been released by the K-pop singer with lyrics that talk about a toxic relationship that put her in a ‘love hangover.’ She is dressed in a blue outfit, holding blue flowers, and inside a coffin. The song will drop on January 31, 2025, at 2 PM KST.

Previously, Jennie revealed that she will also be releasing her first solo album, RUBY, on March 7, 2025. She also announced her first solo concert tour, The Ruby Experience, kicking off in Los Angeles on March 6, 2025, and will also be performing in New York and Seoul. Previously, she released the single Zen on January 25, 2025, along with an extravagant music video.

Jennie established her own company, Odd Atelier, at the start of 2024. After leaving YG Entertainment, she will venture into her solo career through it. However, she is still a member of BLACKPINK and will work closely with her previous company for group activities. Mantra was the first single she released under the company on October 11, 2024, and the music video has over 100 million views on YouTube.

Jennie made her debut as a K-pop idol alongside Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose with BLACKPINK in 2016. The group became extremely popular and is now one of the leading girl groups worldwide. Furthermore, Jennie was the first member of her group to debut as a solo artist and released the single titled SOLO. The artist also released the single You & Me in 2023, which she first performed during the group's BORN PINK world tour. Later, a performance video was released for the track.

