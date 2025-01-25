BLACKPINK's Jennie drops ZEN hours after announcing Ruby shows; Watch the aesthetic MV

BLACKPINK's Jennie took everyone by surprise with the release of a new music video ZEN on January 25. It was unveiled hours after the announcement of three concerts in three different cities, following the release of her debut studio album, Ruby. The MV can be said to be a visual masterpiece and depicts the tone of the song well.

Jennie has a "fire aura" in the ZEN MV, with her numerous stunning costumes, varied aesthetic settings and powerful vocals. The track talks about believing in oneself and moving towards their goal. It says how we should not get discouraged if others try to bring us down, as nobody matters to one more than their own self. 'You are your own friend, your own biggest cheerleader' is the message the track aims to put forth.

Watch the MV here:

In the music video, Jennie appears as one with various elements of nature like fire, rain, an enchanting forest and more. The BLACKPINK rapper proved her mettle once again with the meticulously put-together lyrics of the song. The pre-chorus lines, "Shoot, shoot, shoot, I make them scatter/They can't move my matter," talk of the power of resistance and the determination to achieve what one wants to achieve, no matter what comes that way.

The line "I ain't what you think about me" shows that there are many latent sides to Jennie that people are unaware of. Her featuring in varied looks, including one in a gold fit, one with large bird-like wings, and another in short bob-cut hair, is an attempt at bringing out that aspect of the song. Overall, the track can be envisioned going viral on social media soon. Jennie made fans wait for a while after her last solo release, Mantra, in October last year, but the wait can be said to be totally worth it. Jennie's debut studio album Ruby, which includes ZEN, will be released on March 7.

She will also have Ruby live shows in Los Angeles, New York and Seoul in the same month. The fans in Los Angeles will get a chance to see Jennie at the Peacock Theater. Then, on March 10, the BLACKPINK member will appear in New York’s Radio City Music Hall, followed by in Seoul’s Inspire Arena on March 15.