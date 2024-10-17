BLACKPINK's Jennie to return to M Countdown stage after 8 years with solo Mantra performance

BLACKPINK's Jennie would be performing her solo track Mantra on M Countdown. This will mark her return to the music show for the first time in 8 years. Jennie released her all-English single Mantra which is her first solo comeback in about a year. The idol proved once again why she is one of the biggest players in K-pop and a true fashion icon.

Recently, Jennie also dropped the performance video of the track which showcased the intricacies of the choreography. She also performed the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Since its release, the track and the music video have been garnering a lot of love and attention from fans globally.

Jennie is a singer and rapper of the group BLACKPINK. She is not only known for her talent but also well known for her looks and figure. She is also an ambassador for many luxury brands like Coco Chanel and such. She is also popularly known for her fashion sense and her ability to look good in anything she wears.

She is known for her charismatic stage presence and versatile talent. The idol has also pursued a successful solo career and has successfully become one of the most prominent figures in the global K-pop scene. Jennie also established her own label, OOD ATELIER, to manage her solo activities. She will be continuing the group activities under YG Entertainment but her solo activities are managed by OOD ATELIER.

BLACKPINK's influence extends globally, reshaping the music industry with their powerful performances and unique style. Their positive messages extend beyond boundaries. The members advocate self-confidence and resilience to inspire millions.

