BTS' J-Hope thanks fans for support during military service; Jin helps in holding mics as rapper gives speech post discharge

BTS' J-Hope was discharged from his mandatory military service on October 17. He was greeted by fellow member Jin as he was discharged. Jin was the first member of the group to be discharged from the military followed by J-Hope, making him the second member to complete his service. J-Hope interacted with the media after his discharge and thanked the public and his fans for their support.

On October 17, post his military discharge, BTS' J-Hope thanked fans and the citizens for their support and love while he was fulfilling his military duty. He also said that it it thanks to them that he was able to finish his service well and with good health. He also expressed gratitude to the reports who came all the way to cover his military discharge. As J-Hope interacted with the media and prepared to give a speech, the eldest member Jin very kindly helped him hold the microphones.

J-Hope also stated that while he was serving as an assistant drill instructor, he did a lot of marches and met quite a lot of citizens of Wonju along the way who always greeted the soldiers and cheered us on. He thanked the citizens for their support.

The rapper also brought to attention that many long-term armed forces members are doing hard work with dedication for the nation. He requested, that for them, if the people of the country could give warm love and attention, it would be very meaningful.

J-Hope is the main dancer and rapper of BTS. The idol also takes part in productions and songwriting and actively contributes to creating music.

He released his first solo mixtape, Hope World, in 2018. His first solo album, Hope in the Box, was released in July 2022. The talented performer was also impressed with his performances as a soloist on the Lollapalooza stage in 2022.

RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently enlisted. Jin became the first member to be discharged on June 12 followed by J-Hope.

