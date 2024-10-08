BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In Guk’s upcoming rom-com K-drama Monthly Boyfriend to begin filming in mid-October; Report

Jisoo of BLACKPINK and Seo In Guk’s upcoming drama Monthly Boyfriend has already created much buzz in the world of entertainment. In new developments, it has been reported that Seo In Guk and Jisoo’s Monthly Boyfriend will kick off filming later this month.

On October 8, 2024, several South Korean media outlets reported that the highly anticipated romantic comedy K-drama Monthly Boyfriend is set to begin filming in the middle of October 2024. The filming schedule will go on till April 2025.

Meanwhile, Seo In Guk and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo are reportedly leading Monthly Boyfriend. Soon after the report of Jisoo being offered the lead role in the rom-com, her agency BLISOO confirmed the reports and shared that the BLACKPINK member is currently thinking it over.

Similarly, Seo In Guk’s agency Story J Company confirmed the reports of the offer of the lead role in Monthly Boyfriend and said the actor is positively reviewing it. As of yet, Seo In Guk and Jisoo have still not been officially confirmed as the cast of the upcoming rom-com drama. Nonetheless, fans are excited to see Jisoo and Seo In Guk’s chemistry on the screen.

Monthly Boyfriend is being hailed by the No Gain No Love director Kim Jung Sik, his other noted works include Work Later, Drink Now, and Strong Girl Nam Soon. Monthly Boyfriend will be set in a world where a person can subscribe to a virtual boyfriend in a virtual world and their relationship will continue in reality as well.

Jisoo is a popular K-pop singer, actress, and member of the iconic girl group BLACKPINK. She is widely known for her role as Eun Young Ro in Snowdrop alongside Jung Hae In. She is set to lead the upcoming zombie thriller drama Newtopia with Park Jeong Min. She will also be seen in the fantasy movie The Prophet: Omniscient Reader with Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop.

Seo In Guk is a widely popular actor and singer-songwriter. He shot to prominence with his first lead role in Reply 1997. He was last seen in the hit mystery thriller K-drama Death’s Game beside Park So Dam. He is well known for K-dramas Doom at Your Service, Café Minamdang, Shopping King Louie, and more.

