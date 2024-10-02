No Gain No Love Ep 11-12 Review: Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae’s romance meets its happy ending through tearful road

Name: No Gain No Love

Premiere Date: August 26, 2024

Cast: Shin Min Ah, Kim Young Dae, Lee Sang Yi, Han Ji Hyun

Director: Kim Jeong Sik

Writer: Kim Hye Young

No. of episodes: 12

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: tvN, Prime Video

Synopsis of No Gain No Love’s finale

No Gain No Love follows the funny and endearing love story of a calculative woman, Son Hae Young, and a righteous, kind man, Kim Ji Wook. To secure a big promotion at work, which is only available to married women, Son Hae Young fake marries the convenience part-time worker nearby, Kim Ji Wook. Soon after fake marrying each other, they both have to keep up their facade longer than needed when Kim Ji Wook’s hidden past catches up to him and they end up working in the same office.

It turns out that Kim Ji Wook is the illegitimate child of Son Hae Young’s company’s chairman. As they spend more and more time together, they start to experience the sweets and lows of married life and end up falling for each other in real life.

However, Son Hae Young and Kim Ji Wook’s romance is soon cut short by the emotional reveals and other complications but for just a short time. The truth of Ji Wook being Hae Young’s mother’s last foster child enrages her so much that she leaves him for the time being. They soon reunite, as she understands his promise to her mother.

After Nam Ja Yeon’s murderous birth father attacks her again, and with that last nail in the coffin, the whole family finally reunites. But in the end, Son Hae Young and Kim Ji Wook’s love has to overcome the last obstacle to find each other forever.

Watch the No Gain No Love trailer here:

No Gain No Love Episode 11 and 12 Review

Good things only last so long... and No Gain No Love ended last night with the airing of its last episodes 11 and 12. Nonetheless, Shin Min Ah’s Son Hae Young and Kim Young Dae’s Kim Ji Wook served romance, chemistry, laughter, and entertainment till the very end.

In the finale, the viewers are taken through a tearful road to reach the hard-earned happy ending for Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae’s characters. After reeling from the truth of Ji Wook being her mother’s last foster child, Hae Young went back to her mother’s last home and understood what he went through to keep his promises. It was short-lived as tragedy knocked on the door as Hae Young’s mother died, leaving her, Ji Wook, Nam Ja Yeon, and Cha Hui Seong to reel from the pain of losing her.

Shin Min Ah’s Son Hae Young and Kim Young Dae’s Kim Ji Wook’s love story finally met its happy ending after a long, tearful journey where the couple had to go separate ways for most of the last episode. Son Hae Young’s decision to let go of Kim Ji Wook might be right in the sense, that he never got to live his life as all the time he was busy living up to promises he made to others. But the separation robbed us of good old romance for most of the finale episode.

Nonetheless, Kim Ji Wook’s dramatic return and his adorable reunion with Son Hae Young filled our hearts and left us swooning over them. Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae’s chemistry was always the main highlight of the rom-com; even in their fights and tearful confrontations, the actors managed to connect with the viewers on a whole other level.

The final confession from Son Hae Young, “I love you,” and Kim Ji Wook’s reaction were written and presented perfectly by the writer and director.

Furthermore, even in the last two episodes with so many tears, No Gain No Love managed to pull out laughter from the viewers, staying true to its title of rom-com till the end.

What we loved best in No Gain No Love’s finale?

Lee Sang Yi’s Bok Gyu Hyun and Kim Young Dae’s Kim Ji Wook's long-awaited bromance was what we expected: funny and adorable. The way both brothers are so similar in their ways, habits, and even in their flights with lovers was hilarious and cute. Both brothers came to each others’ aid, and Ji Wook finally calling Gyu Hyun “hyung” was well deserved.

Shin Min Ah’s Son Hae Young and Kim Young Dae’s Kim Ji Wook reconciliation was made even more romantic by Kim Ji Wook putting their wedding bands back on their fingers secretly and Hae Young saying, “Welcome home, Ji Wook.” Son Hae Young and Kim Ji Wook finally found true love and home in each other, a true happily ever after ending.

Another highlight of the finale was Han Ji Hyun’s Nam Ja Yeon and Lee Sang Yi’s Bok Gyu Hyun’s romance; their chemistry shined the best in these last episodes. Nam Ja Yeon understands that Bok Gyu Hyun will love her no matter what and also accepts that she deserves it. She is truly seen in her element as she jumps into his arms after one of the most ingenious and endearing proposals in rom-com history.

Last but not least, Son Hae Young opening her own business to crush Kkulbee and still asking Bok Gyu Hyun for investment was peak comedy.

How were the acting performances in No Gain No Love Episodes 11 and 12?

No Gain No Love bids us goodbye with the best acting performance from each and every person who is part of this praiseworthy romantic comedy.

Shin Min Ah should truly have minstrels write songs in her praise of being the best rom-com lead; she does it every time! Shin Min Ah’s Son Hae Young was beautifully vulnerable in the last episodes, her emotions overflowing as she bid goodbye to her mother, confessed her love, and opened her own start-up. Her courageous outbursts and supportive behavior towards her foster sisters are just another cherry on the cake.

On the other hand, Kim Young Dae in No Gain No Love is undoubtedly made for rom-com history books. Kim Ji Wook is flawlessly righteous, true to his heart, lovable, and so much more. His adorable confession after getting drunk “I'm not getting married. I just come back to where my heart belongs, so you'll just have to bear it. I'm not heavy” will be etched in the hearts of viewers for years to come, and so will he. Additionally, Kim Young Dae’s chemistry with Lee Sang Yi was like a dream.

Han Ji Hyun as Nam Ja Yeon blew us away, showing the change and growth in her character after she is finally freed from her dark past, which was truly touching. Furthermore, her bubbly chemistry with Lee Sang Yi was so adorable that it can’t be put into words.

Lee Sang Yi became Bok Gyu Hyun in every right in the finale. He emerged as a true savior with his own funny antics, a true brother who tries his best to help his younger sibling, and a perfect boyfriend who supports Nam Ja Yeon in every way possible. His fighting sequence, which was ingeniously made funny by the writers, deserves a deep bow along with his perfect execution of the same.

In conclusion, No Gain No Love has truly won the crown of being the best romantic comedy of the time, with the perfect lead stars, storyline, execution, direction, editing, and ending.

