Seo In Guk likely to join Ma Dong Seok and Ji Chang Wook in upcoming superhero drama Twelve; Report

Seo In Guk is gearing up for his TV comeback. According to the latest reports, the actor is in discussion to star in the upcoming superhero K-drama Twelve. If he confirms his appearance, he will be seen acting alongside Ma Dong Seok and Ji Chang Wook, who are also in talks to lead the drama.

On September 5, Korean media outlet Edaily reported that Seo In Guk is positively considering his casting offer for Twleve. In the superhero drama, he will likely play a hero who is depicted as a monkey.

The story will revolve around the heroes representing the 12 Chinese zodiac signs as they try to protect the Korean peninsula from evil spirits. Apart from Seo In Guk, Ma Dong Seok and Ji Chang Wook will reportedly lead this drama as two heroes.

This drama will also mark the reunion of Squad 38 co-actors after 8 years. Back in 2016, Seo In Guk and Ma Dong Seok both starred in this drama. Additionally, The Outlaws star will also participate in the production of Twelve.

Meanwhile, Twelve is now scheduled to premiere in 2025, but the airing platform hasn’t been decided yet.

Seo In Guk is a popular multi-faceted actor with a strong foothold in both the music and screen industry. Since his solo debut in 2009, he has released many new hits. On the other hand, back in 2012, he kickstarted his acting career with a supporting role in Love Rain. In the following years, he bagged the main role in works like Reply 1997, Doom at Your Service, Cafe Minamdang, Death’s Game, and more.

On the work front, he is keeping busy with his upcoming Japanese album. The singer is set to release a new EP SIGnature on September 6. Following that, he will embark on a solo fan-con tour in Japan.

Since the beginning of 2024, Seo In Guk has embarked on various activities. Back on June 20, he starred in K.Will’s comeback song No songs can express me music video. Prior to that, he released a new self-titled single album. Then, in May, he made a surprise cameo appearance in Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon’s Lovely Runner.

